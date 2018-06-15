Financial Survey: Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) vs. The Competition

Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL) is one of 496 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mylan to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mylan and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mylan 0 6 13 0 2.68 Mylan Competitors 3077 9328 22348 663 2.58

Mylan currently has a consensus price target of $46.70, suggesting a potential upside of 19.66%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 37.24%. Given Mylan’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mylan has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Mylan and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mylan 6.04% 18.56% 6.86% Mylan Competitors -2,969.54% -160.99% -30.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Mylan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Mylan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mylan and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mylan $11.91 billion $696.00 million 8.56 Mylan Competitors $2.01 billion $135.76 million -3.55

Mylan has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Mylan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Mylan has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mylan’s peers have a beta of 1.10, meaning that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mylan beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms. The company also manufactures and sells a portfolio of injectable products across various therapeutic areas, including respiratory and allergy, infectious disease, cardiovascular, oncology, and central nervous system and anesthesia; active pharmaceutical ingredients; anti-retroviral therapy products for people living with HIV/AIDS; and products in the therapeutic categories, such as hepatology, oncology, and critical care. In addition, it provides EpiPen Auto-Injector, which is used to treat severe allergic reactions; Perforomist Inhalation Solution, a formoterol fumarate inhalation solution for the maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder patients; and Dymista, which is used for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis. Further, it markets OTC products, including Cold-EEZE, Midnite, and Vivarin. The company markets its products to wholesalers, distributors, retail pharmacy chains, mail order pharmacies, group purchasing organizations, and government entities; and independent pharmacies, managed care organizations, hospitals, nursing homes, and pharmacy benefit managers. Mylan N.V. has collaboration and license agreements with Pfizer Inc., Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Theravance Biopharma, Inc., and Biocon Ltd. The company was formerly known as New Moon B.V. Mylan N.V. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

