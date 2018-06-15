Mysterium (MYST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $115,828.00

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mysterium has a total market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $115,828.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002802 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, BigONE, Liqui and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003644 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015272 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00600100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00236229 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00044855 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00092906 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium’s launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,004,415 tokens. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network.

Mysterium Token Trading

Mysterium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

