Mysterium Market Capitalization Tops $4.15 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Mysterium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Liqui, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Mysterium has a market cap of $4.15 million and $124,027.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mysterium has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003608 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000671 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00599480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00228439 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00043762 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00092930 BTC.

Mysterium Token Profile

Mysterium’s genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,782,413 tokens. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network.

Mysterium Token Trading

Mysterium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, BigONE, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

