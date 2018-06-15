N Brown Group (BWNG) Stock Price Down 0% on Analyst Downgrade

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) traded down 0% on Thursday after Peel Hunt lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 275 to GBX 250. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock. N Brown Group traded as low as GBX 179.10 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 182.80 ($2.43). 2,136,628 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 590,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.80 ($2.43).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. HSBC raised shares of N Brown Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 280 ($3.73) to GBX 290 ($3.86) in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas boosted their target price on shares of N Brown Group from GBX 140 ($1.86) to GBX 160 ($2.13) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, N+1 Singer reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.86) target price on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 250 ($3.33).

In related news, insider Angela Spindler purchased 55,299 shares of N Brown Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £116,680.89 ($155,346.68).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.56 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from N Brown Group’s previous dividend of $5.67.

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group PLC operates as a digital fashion retailer primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brand names.

