Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, May 31st, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.81.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics opened at $4.34 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $160.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.74. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.30% and a negative net margin of 600.34%. equities analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Webster acquired 8,000 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $36,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert Crotty bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $100,596. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,188,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 154.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 274,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $637,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

