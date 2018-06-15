Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) vs. NANO DIMENSION/S (NNDM) Financial Comparison

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ: NNDM) and Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NANO DIMENSION/S and Kimball Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NANO DIMENSION/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kimball Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

NANO DIMENSION/S presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 227.10%. Given NANO DIMENSION/S’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NANO DIMENSION/S is more favorable than Kimball Electronics.

Volatility and Risk

NANO DIMENSION/S has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimball Electronics has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NANO DIMENSION/S and Kimball Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NANO DIMENSION/S $860,000.00 45.81 -$18.17 million ($1.61) -1.33 Kimball Electronics $930.91 million 0.53 $34.17 million N/A N/A

Kimball Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than NANO DIMENSION/S.

Profitability

This table compares NANO DIMENSION/S and Kimball Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NANO DIMENSION/S -1,277.56% -75.88% -64.87% Kimball Electronics 1.84% 10.23% 6.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of NANO DIMENSION/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Kimball Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Kimball Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kimball Electronics beats NANO DIMENSION/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NANO DIMENSION/S

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., develops three-dimensional (3D) printed circuit board printers. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink. Nano Dimension Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc., a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing durable electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety markets primarily in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand. Its engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services; rapid prototyping and new product introduction support; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; product design and process validation and qualification; reliability testing; assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products; supply chain services; and product life cycle management services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

