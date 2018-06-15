Nantkwest Inc (NK) Director Steve Gorlin Sells 79,456 Shares

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Director Steve Gorlin sold 79,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $296,370.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,280 shares in the company, valued at $918,624.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steve Gorlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 5th, Steve Gorlin sold 28,925 shares of Nantkwest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $108,468.75.

On Thursday, May 24th, Steve Gorlin sold 303 shares of Nantkwest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $1,199.88.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Steve Gorlin sold 6,003 shares of Nantkwest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $23,651.82.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Steve Gorlin sold 14,103 shares of Nantkwest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $54,296.55.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Steve Gorlin sold 26,835 shares of Nantkwest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $110,828.55.

On Thursday, May 17th, Steve Gorlin sold 81,743 shares of Nantkwest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $331,059.15.

Nantkwest stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,154. Nantkwest Inc has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $262.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 254,940.98% and a negative return on equity of 43.71%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Nantkwest Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 125,544 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 75,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nantkwest by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Nantkwest by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

NK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Nantkwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

