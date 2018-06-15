Keyera (KEY) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, May 31st. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark raised their target price on Keyera from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. CIBC raised their target price on Keyera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Keyera from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Keyera from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Keyera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.09.

Keyera opened at C$36.08 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$31.20 and a twelve month high of C$41.49.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43. Keyera had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$900.50 million.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Marketing segment is involved in the marketing of NGLs, such as propane, butane, condensate, sulphur, and iso-octane, as well as various crude oil midstream activities.

