National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

ACQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Scotiabank set a C$27.50 target price on shares of AutoCanada and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of AutoCanada from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.83.

Shares of AutoCanada opened at C$16.64 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$15.48 and a twelve month high of C$26.11.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.09). AutoCanada had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of C$620.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.68 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th.

In related news, insider Steven Landry acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.34 per share, with a total value of C$65,360.00.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

