National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Issues Earnings Results

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 18.59%.

NTIOF opened at $48.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.36. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $53.84.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th will be given a $0.483 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTIOF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.