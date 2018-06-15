Morgan Stanley Analysts Give National Grid (LON:NG) a GBX 970 Price Target

National Grid (LON:NG) has been given a GBX 970 ($12.91) target price by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 22nd. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NG. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 877 ($11.68) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 780 ($10.38) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 850 ($11.32) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.85) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale set a GBX 921 ($12.26) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 934.42 ($12.44).

NG traded down GBX 9.40 ($0.13) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 824.90 ($10.98). The company had a trading volume of 19,777,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 733 ($9.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,097 ($14.61).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead line; 1,500 kilometers of underground cable; and 342 substations located in England and Wales.

