National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NHI. Wells Fargo & Co set a $75.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NHI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.42. 247,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.46. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a current ratio of 15.21.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.04 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 53.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 75.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 370.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.