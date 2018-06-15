Insider Selling: National Instruments Corp (NATI) Director Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director James J. Truchard sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $752,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,492,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,244,016.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of National Instruments opened at $43.66 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. National Instruments Corp has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.50%. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. equities analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in National Instruments by 52.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 159,821 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in National Instruments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 4,841.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 155,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 152,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.