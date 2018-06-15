National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Raised to $47.00

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Thursday, May 24th. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised National-Oilwell Varco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.32 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $31.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.63.

NYSE:NOV traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.48. 4,905,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,804. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -98.76, a PEG ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.37.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. equities analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.62%.

In related news, VP Craig L. Weinstock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $220,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,759.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 40,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $1,659,628.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,030.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 190,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 19,164 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,376,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

