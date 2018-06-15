National Presto Industries (NPK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $136.65

National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $136.65 and last traded at $134.10, with a volume of 927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $924.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.45.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The conglomerate reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in National Presto Industries by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in National Presto Industries by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Housewares/Small Appliance and Defense. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

