National Storage (NSA) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.29

News coverage about National Storage (NYSE:NSA) has been trending positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. National Storage earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.8282373668953 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. National Storage has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60.

National Storage (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.72 million. National Storage had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. National Storage’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. research analysts expect that National Storage will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from National Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. National Storage’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on National Storage in a report on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on National Storage from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price objective on National Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded National Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Storage from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

About National Storage

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

