Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 39,308 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 153.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,308 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.37% of American Woodmark worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,505,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at $1,217,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Cary Dunston sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $465,415.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,013.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,401 shares of company stock valued at $851,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

AMWD stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.83. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $148.44.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 514 various cabinet lines, which include 85 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

