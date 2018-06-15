Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 171.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,919 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.21% of Gray Television worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTN opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.50. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $226.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.41 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

