XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Stake Lessened by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $198,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $264,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. Vetr upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.78 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $133.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

Shares of XPO Logistics traded up $0.79, hitting $112.45, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 27,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,321. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.46. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

