Natixis Has $22.01 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Natixis reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,500 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $22,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $1,401,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Franck J. Moison sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $4,940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,079 shares of company stock worth $8,981,683 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Citigroup dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

CL opened at $63.31 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $77.91. The company has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,486.69% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

