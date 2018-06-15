Natixis Sells 68,394 Shares of Xerox Corp (XRX)

Natixis lowered its stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 68,394 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.29% of Xerox worth $21,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 17,063 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Xerox by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 735,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,453,000 after buying an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of Xerox opened at $27.74 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Xerox Corp has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRX. ValuEngine cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Xerox to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xerox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.