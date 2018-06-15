Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC) Insider Sells $44,960.00 in Stock

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) insider Charity Isely sold 4,000 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $44,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,278. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $256.07 million, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $215.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.09 million. analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 408.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.