Natus Medical Inc (BABY) Holdings Lifted by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Natus Medical comprises 2.9% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Natus Medical worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABY. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

In other news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 15,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $511,728.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 151,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,023.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,358 shares of company stock worth $6,154,209. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $39.00 target price on shares of Natus Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of Natus Medical traded down $0.05, hitting $36.05, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 324,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.06. Natus Medical Inc has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.91 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. analysts forecast that Natus Medical Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Natus Medical declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.