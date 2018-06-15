Navient (NAVI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Compass Point raised Navient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.75 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.20. Navient has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.00 million. Navient had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Navient by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Navient by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Navient by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

