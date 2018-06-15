Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NNA shares. ValuEngine lowered Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th.

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 90,608 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,350,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 96,166 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 108,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP raised its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP now owns 750,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 135,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition opened at $0.73 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $111.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.68 million. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. equities analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Acquisition will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

Navios Maritime Acquisition declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.