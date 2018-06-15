Navistar International (NAV) Trading 9.3% Higher

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) traded up 9.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.02 and last traded at $42.83. 2,318,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 880,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.06 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Navistar International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navistar International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 83.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.85.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Navistar International’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Navistar International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,781 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Navistar International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27,664 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Navistar International by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 986,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,307,000 after acquiring an additional 688,259 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Navistar International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 935,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth $28,833,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

