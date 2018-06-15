Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) and NCS Multistage (NCSM) Head to Head Contrast

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) and NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

94.1% of NCS Multistage shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of NCS Multistage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Oilfield Services and NCS Multistage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Oilfield Services $1.49 billion 1.35 $168.50 million $0.88 19.40 NCS Multistage $201.63 million 2.99 $2.10 million $0.20 67.20

Liberty Oilfield Services has higher revenue and earnings than NCS Multistage. Liberty Oilfield Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NCS Multistage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Liberty Oilfield Services and NCS Multistage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Oilfield Services 0 2 7 0 2.78 NCS Multistage 0 1 6 1 3.00

Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus target price of $28.71, suggesting a potential upside of 68.21%. NCS Multistage has a consensus target price of $24.57, suggesting a potential upside of 82.82%. Given NCS Multistage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NCS Multistage is more favorable than Liberty Oilfield Services.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Oilfield Services and NCS Multistage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Oilfield Services N/A N/A N/A NCS Multistage 3.06% 2.90% 2.36%

Summary

NCS Multistage beats Liberty Oilfield Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It has 19 active fleets. The company provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services. It also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.