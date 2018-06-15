Neblio (NEBL) Price Tops $5.04

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 15th. Neblio has a market cap of $66.59 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $5.04 or 0.00076863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Kucoin and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00165867 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00101402 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00053717 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00299737 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000425 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001539 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002330 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00068885 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00040146 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 13,966,932 coins and its circulating supply is 13,208,428 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Kucoin, OEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

