Entegris (ENTG) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, June 8th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENTG. BidaskClub upgraded Entegris from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Entegris from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Entegris opened at $38.85 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Entegris has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $39.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.67 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.91%. Entegris’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 24,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $900,009.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,309.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 38.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 37.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

