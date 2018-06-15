Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Sells 351 Shares of Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Neil Mr. Ryding sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $11,990.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Neil Mr. Ryding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 25th, Neil Mr. Ryding sold 267 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $12,484.92.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.24. 3,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,966. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $96.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $233.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HAE. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Haemonetics to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 95,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

