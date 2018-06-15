Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 4th. William Blair also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.

NKTR has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Mizuho set a $89.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Nektar Therapeutics opened at $56.41 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -102.56 and a beta of 1.81. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $111.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total value of $14,889,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,855,285.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Scott Greer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $602,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,865.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,275 shares of company stock worth $50,494,789 over the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,924,000 after acquiring an additional 99,192 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,696,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

