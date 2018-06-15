NEM (XEM) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, NEM has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. NEM has a market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $10.09 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00003020 BTC on major exchanges including Vebitcoin, Zaif, BTC-Alpha and Binance.

NEM Profile

Get NEM alerts:

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NEM

NEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Zaif, Abucoins, OKEx, Livecoin, Coinbe, Poloniex, Cryptopia, CoinTiger, Exrates, BTC Trade UA, Qryptos, Cryptomate, Vebitcoin, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Iquant, Huobi, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, Crex24, Binance, Indodax, COSS, Bitbns, Koineks, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.