NEO Price Down 25.9% Over Last 7 Days (NEO)

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. NEO has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $88.12 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEO has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NEO coin can currently be purchased for about $38.91 or 0.00596812 BTC on exchanges including Abucoins, Bitfinex, Switcheo Network and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003621 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00232264 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00044518 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00092862 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001357 BTC.

NEO Coin Profile

NEO’s launch date was October 17th, 2016. NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEO’s official website is neo.org.

NEO Coin Trading

NEO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DragonEX, Bibox, Kucoin, Huobi, BCEX, HitBTC, Binance, Abucoins, Livecoin, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, TDAX, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Quoine, Coinsuper, Exrates, Bitbns, BigONE, Ovis, Bitfinex, Upbit, CoinEx, Cobinhood, Tidebit, Coinnest, Qryptos, Coinrail, Allcoin, Switcheo Network, Koinex, Lbank and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

