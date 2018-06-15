NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 374.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,100 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.05% of NetApp worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in NetApp by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in NetApp by 559.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp traded up $0.20, hitting $77.70, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 4,303,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.89. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $77.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

In other NetApp news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 23,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,564,873.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,956.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Hill sold 26,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $2,052,311.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,311.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,386 shares of company stock worth $9,956,870. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NTAP. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NetApp to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research set a $62.00 price objective on shares of NetApp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NetApp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $83.00 target price on shares of NetApp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.46.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions.

