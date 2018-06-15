NetApp (NTAP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/24/2018 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $65.00. They now have a “weight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2018 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/24/2018 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2018 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2018 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Longbow Research from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2018 – NetApp was given a new $83.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2018 – NetApp was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2018 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2018 – NetApp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

5/23/2018 – NetApp was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2018 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

5/22/2018 – NetApp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/18/2018 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2018 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/17/2018 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NetApp is a provider of enterprise storage and data management software and hardware products and services. The company’s expertise in the flash array market is increasing its prominence in the storage area network (SAN) and converged infrastructure markets. The company’s newly launched hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) is also expected to be a positive for the top-line growth in the long run. We believe NetApp is well positioned to enjoy steady growth driven by its diversified portfolio and strong distribution channels. These will drive demand for the company's products going forward. Estimates have been going up ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past one year. However, intensifying competition from bellwethers such as HP Inc., Dell, IBM and Oracle is a major headwind.”

4/13/2018 – NetApp is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2018 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Argus to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2018 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $70.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2018 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2018 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2018 – NetApp was given a new $79.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2018 – NetApp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/4/2018 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00. They wrote, “We are raising our investment rating on NTAP from a Hold to a BUY based on higher growth expectations, along with a major dividend hike and another multi-billion dollar share buyback. Our EPS for FY19 moves to $3.90 from $3.72 vs the street at $3.77. Rev to $6.2b, up from $6.1b. Our PT moves to $72 from $62 based on a 15x PE multiple when adjusting for the $13/share of net cash. We expect at a minimum a $2.5b multi-year buyback, but could as high as $3.5b, front end loaded, and the dividend to be raised 50%-100% from the current $0.80/annual 1.33% yield to a 2%-2.67% yield. All this can be funded from the repatriation and FCF. Attractive cash position and Free Cash Flow. NTAP is repatriating $4b of cash. Plus over the next three years they should have almost $4b of cumulative FCF, using approximately the mid-point of the prior guidance for FCF as a percent of revenue of 16%-22% (FCF was at 23% in 3Q18A).””

4/2/2018 – NetApp was downgraded by analysts at Cross Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NetApp stock opened at $68.23 on Thursday. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NetApp had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $173,386.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,484.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 7,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $428,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,754 shares of company stock worth $4,742,818 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in NetApp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in NetApp by 6,367.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,773,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 2,730,767 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in NetApp by 127.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 298,199 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 167,262 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NetApp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,634 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions.

