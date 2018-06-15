NetApp (NTAP) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Longbow Research

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective upped by Longbow Research from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th. Longbow Research currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on NetApp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Pivotal Research set a $62.00 target price on NetApp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on NetApp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $83.00 price target on NetApp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.46.

NetApp traded up $0.20, reaching $77.70, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 4,303,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,910. NetApp has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NetApp had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

In other news, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 16,188 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $1,139,958.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,379.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 7,020 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $434,889.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,351.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,386 shares of company stock worth $9,956,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 441.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at $127,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions.

