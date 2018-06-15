BidaskClub Downgrades NetApp (NTAP) to Buy

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTAP. DA Davidson set a $79.00 price objective on shares of NetApp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.46.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,303,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,910. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. NetApp has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 16,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $1,139,958.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,379.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,450 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $167,065.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,173.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,386 shares of company stock valued at $9,956,870 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NetApp by 441.0% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NetApp by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions.

