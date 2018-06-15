NetGear (NTGR) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.09

News headlines about NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NetGear earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.284929787191 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetGear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of NetGear in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

NetGear opened at $65.10 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.93. NetGear has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $71.42.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.58 million. NetGear had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. research analysts anticipate that NetGear will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David John Henry sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $195,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 13,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $781,564.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,241 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,090. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters.

