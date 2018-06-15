Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Cut by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,462 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.15% of Microchip Technology worth $31,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,967,000 after purchasing an additional 35,374 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 20,717 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 749,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,890,000 after acquiring an additional 86,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.57 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.17.

Shares of Microchip Technology traded down $0.59, reaching $101.98, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 2,554,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,766. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.80 and a 1-year high of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were issued a $0.3635 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $215,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $439,310.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,964.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.