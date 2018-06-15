Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,304,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056,781 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 2.29% of Inovalon worth $35,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 877.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Inovalon from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Inovalon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Inovalon in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 36,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $366,427.41. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,967.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee D. Roberts purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,804 shares in the company, valued at $967,614.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 164,753 shares of company stock worth $1,641,207. Insiders own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inovalon traded up $0.20, hitting $10.70, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 718,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,217. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.02. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $92.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.76 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.20%. Inovalon’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

