Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 45,264 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 45,264 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.47% of WABCO worth $33,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in WABCO by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 14,437 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in WABCO by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in WABCO during the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in WABCO during the 4th quarter worth about $5,110,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in WABCO during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get WABCO alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WABCO in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of WABCO in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of WABCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of WABCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

Shares of WABCO traded down $0.97, reaching $122.00, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 943,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,476. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.78. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.63 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.91 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

WABCO Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.