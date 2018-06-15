Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,139,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111,312 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $36,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 93.9% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 117,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,066 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 24.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 36,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 2.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 142.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 122,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 71,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 11.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,276,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,603,000 after purchasing an additional 239,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

CY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.42.

Shares of CY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. 10,031,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,668,943. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.09. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $582.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.44 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 27th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

In related news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $51,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,545.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,718 shares of company stock valued at $363,759. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

