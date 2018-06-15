Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Shares Sold by Opus Point Partners Management LLC

Opus Point Partners Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Opus Point Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 965,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,909,000 after buying an additional 20,081 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,151,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,712,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the period.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 126,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $10,241,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,865 shares in the company, valued at $38,264,598.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $415,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,115.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,843,883. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.77.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences traded up $0.40, hitting $100.46, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 11.06 and a quick ratio of 11.06. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $102.83.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $71.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.17 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

