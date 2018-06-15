Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurotrope from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on Neurotrope in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Neurotrope in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Neurotrope traded down $0.01, reaching $10.15, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,569. Neurotrope has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neurotrope stock. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,605 shares during the period. Neurotrope makes up about 2.1% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of Neurotrope worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurotrope Company Profile

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X and Niemann-Pick Type C.

