Neustar (NYSE:NSR) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Neustar (NYSE:NSR) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Neustar earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 47.0095473476142 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Neustar stock remained flat at $$33.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Neustar has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $34.40.

Neustar Company Profile

NeuStar, Inc is a global information services provider. The Company’s cloud-based platforms and differentiated data sets offer informative, real-time analytics, which enable clients to make actionable, data-driven decisions. It provides chief marketing officers a suite of services to plan their media spends, identify and locate desired customers, invest in marketing campaigns, deliver relevant offers and measure the performance of these activities.

