Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 2,245.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 285.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 118,486 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. purchased a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $2,720,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Nevro by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 36,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $532,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Northland Securities cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Nevro opened at $84.35 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Nevro Corp has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.25). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Nevro Corp will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

