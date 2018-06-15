New Home (NWHM) Downgraded by Zelman & Associates to Hold

Zelman & Associates cut shares of New Home (NYSE:NWHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

NWHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Home from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lowered New Home from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded New Home from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of New Home in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. New Home has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:NWHM opened at $10.19 on Thursday. New Home has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Home had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $123.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. equities analysts anticipate that New Home will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lp Tcn/Tnhc sold 7,803 shares of New Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $86,067.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWHM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in New Home by 602.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Home during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in New Home by 1,390.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in New Home by 74.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in New Home during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

