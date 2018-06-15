Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.3% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $34,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Grubman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, GFS Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morningstar set a $85.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $352.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $68.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

