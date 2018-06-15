Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Stock Price

News headlines about New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. New Mountain Finance earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 46.6944744925638 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance opened at $13.50 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.54.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 49.57%. The firm had revenue of $52.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.86 million. analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Mountain Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. New Mountain Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities.

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.