New Oriental (EDU) Receives $102.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of New Oriental (NYSE:EDU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of New Oriental from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of New Oriental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CLSA cut shares of New Oriental from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in New Oriental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Natixis purchased a new position in New Oriental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in New Oriental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental traded up $3.16, reaching $100.79, on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 18,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,492. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. New Oriental has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $108.40.

New Oriental (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.84 million. New Oriental had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour segments.

